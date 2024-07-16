The tunnel will be closed for about four weeks and there will be a 20% discount on general admissions during that period.

Aquarium general manager, Rachel Haydon, said it had been a fun feature since being opened in 2002.

“That said, we’ve had to make the decision based on its life span and its need for renewal to keep it functioning. We also need to be realistic about our expenditure.”

She said there would be new activities offered in the tunnel when the project concluded.

“We’re thinking Platters and Bubbles Under the Sea on Valentine’s night, yoga-in-the-tunnel and more.”

National Aquarium of NZ general manager Rachel Haydon on the travelator, which will soon be replaced with hard flooring. Photo / Paul Taylor

A council spokeswoman said it was the most cost-effective option.

“Due to the forthcoming review of the National Aquarium, as outlined in the [council’s] three-year plan consultation, capital expenditure on priority works is being managed carefully until a way forward is decided.”

She said the solid flooring would also improve accessibility for mobility-challenged visitors.

The last two of the aquarium’s sharks were released into the ocean in June 2023, following recurring injuries to those animals and the deaths of three other sharks. They have not been replaced in the Oceanarium which has a variety of other fish and sea animals.

Future of the aquarium

Napier City Council is investigating options for the future of the aquarium.

The aquarium on Marine Parade was opened at its current location in 1976 and underwent an $8 million upgrade in 2002, when it was officially given the name National Aquarium of New Zealand.

The National Aquarium of New Zealand. Photo / NZME

The council’s recently-adopted three-year plan stated it was a significant tourist attraction for the region which helps generate additional spending in the community.

“However, the building is in poor condition. It needs significant work to maintain a viable and engaging visitor experience, with appropriate conditions for the animals, staff and visitors,” the three-year Plan read.

“Operating and capital costs will continue to rise, and it is not sustainable for our ratepayers to continue to part-fund these. The status quo is not a realistic long-term option.”

The council is looking at multiple options for the future including the likes of “biodiversity tourism opportunities” and “a last resort could be closure” of the aquarium.

“We will soon begin working on options and budgets for a reimagined facility,” the three-year plan read.

“When we have some suitable alternatives ready, we will consult with the community on these.

“In the meantime, we are keeping capital expenditure on the building to a minimum over the next three years.

“We have money set aside for repairs and basic maintenance to keep the building safe and operational until 2027.”

The future of the aquarium has been murky since an ambitious $77 million upgrade and expansion project fell over in 2021.

That expansion project, labelled Project Shapeshifter, was heavily reliant on securing roughly half the funding from central government which did not eventuate.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.