One of the orca in Napier harbour on Friday. Photo / Benny Fernandez

A small pod of orca has been spotted venturing into Napier’s inner harbour, giving passers-by a thrill.

About four or five orca could be seen swimming in the harbour on Friday around noon, before turning around close to Napier Sailing Club and heading back into Hawke Bay.

Nearby resident Benny Fernandez said he popped down to take a look when he saw other people rushing to the water’s edge.

“There was a bit of commotion with a bunch of people running up and down the road and we could tell there was something going on.”

Fernandez, who runs Georgia on Tennyson cafe, said he could see four or five of them, including a couple of smaller orca - likely juveniles - and one “big one”.

“We’re pretty lucky to see stuff like that on your doorstep,” he said. “Last summer there were a few orca kicking about as well. It must be the time of year.”

He said the orca were only in the harbour for about five minutes before heading back into the bay.

Late last month, two orca were found stranded on Porangahau Beach, further down the coast from Napier. One of those orca was rescued, while the other died.

Orca Research Trust founder and marine biologist Dr Ingrid Visser said it was not uncommon for New Zealand coastal orca to be spotted in the region.

“It is certainly not unusual to see them in [Hawke’s Bay] at this time of year. They are coming in there to hunt for stingrays.”

She said there were fewer than 200 orca around New Zealand shores and they could be spotted right across the country throughout the year.

Dr Visser said the New Zealand coastal orca travel about in small pods.

“The average group size in New Zealand is around six but we do get some groups of two and some groups of 12, and any combination in between.”

She asked people to report sightings of orca to 0800 SEE ORCA (0800 732 6722) as it helped with research and the tracking of New Zealand coastal orca.