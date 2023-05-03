Sharing the love are members of the Presbyterian Support Otago team (back, from left) Shelby Sanderson, Laura Bunduc and Jude McCracken. Front are Alena Lynch (left) and Cohen Rudd.

Sharing the love are members of the Presbyterian Support Otago team (back, from left) Shelby Sanderson, Laura Bunduc and Jude McCracken. Front are Alena Lynch (left) and Cohen Rudd.

Presbyterian Support Otago (PSO) staff were feeling the love when they put their collective skills together and held a fundraiser for their Presbyterian Support colleagues following the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We all saw just how terrible the damage was in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle and we knew our Presbyterian Support East Coast (PSEC) team were affected so we wanted to do something to help them,” says PSO chief executive Jo O’Neill.

The creativity, skill and imagination of the PSO team came to the fore, including an original piece of artwork from the chief executive, homemade decorated cupcakes and other sweet treats, cookware, vouchers for staff offering to do gardening and babysitting, foodstuffs, makeup kits, and more.

Known as the Share The Love raffle, the idea was inspired by PSO staff wanting to reach out across the miles to share the burden and help ease the strain.

“There was an incredible amount of support, generosity and artistry shown by the team. It was little wonder, therefore, that there was huge demand for raffle tickets. Sales went off the charts,” Jo says.

The raffle raised more than $1100 and has been handed over to the East Coast team who will put the funds towards repairs of Rowan House, a residential service which is home to 22 young disabled people that was damaged by the floods.

“PSEC would like to express gratitude for the help that PSO staff personally provided,” says PSEC chief executive Sanja Majstorović.

“We sincerely appreciate their help during these difficult times. Residents were evacuated during the cyclone and brought back to damaged accommodation. The repairs, which will take a few months, have already begun. The money raised by PSO will contribute to everyone at Rowan House soon feeling at home again.”



