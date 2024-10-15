Powerlines Hawke’s Bay began operating in 2021. After years of working as line mechanics and in other more senior roles within the sector, Anderson and Jimmy Marinus set up their own contracting lines company, working mainly with Centralines.

It is the team’s debut at an Annual Connection, and it will be most of the team’s first time competing at the event.

But worry — they should not. Marinus is an old hand with plenty of tips, having previously competed with a team from Unison, which won the competition in 2019.

“That’s a great boost for the team,” Anderson said. “Jimmy can give them great insight from his experience competing.”

For Marinus, the competition isn’t only a chance to show off knowledge and skills, but also a great opportunity to meet other line mechanics from around the country.

“I realised that while the industry is spread out around New Zealand, it’s quite close at the same time. It is a really good experience; you learn some really good skills”.

He said that although he wasn’t too keen on being on show and “getting judged”, he encouraged others to give it a go as it was an invaluable learning opportunity.

“While you’re competing, you’re also watching the other teams, and you do learn things about what others are doing,” he said.

“The key thing while competing is to not look over your shoulder and worry another team is further ahead than you. There’s plenty of time and mistakes will happen. It’s all about how you recover from those mistakes.”

Connexis executive director Kaarin Gaukrodger said the competition was a crucial tool in promoting workforce skills and development, regardless of a company’s size.

“The opportunity — not just to compete but to share knowledge, promote excellence and connect skilled workers from across New Zealand who will be our industry’s future leaders — is a vital part of creating a diverse and skilled workforce willing to develop and grow,”