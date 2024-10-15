A close-knit team of power-pushing Hawke’s Bay line mechanics are buzzed to be competing in a David and Goliath battle of epic proportions, with their company taking nearly all of its seven staff to compete in the Connexis Annual Connection 2024 competition at Te Awamutu’s Castleton Park next week.
Powerlines Hawke’s Bay is one of the smallest companies in the annual line mechanic competition, with five of its seven staff competing. It will take on “Goliath” companies such as Unison in an underdog competition that will undoubtedly see sparks fly.
Annual Connection 2024 sees cable jointers and line mechanic teams from energy companies around the country competing over three days and judged across a series of activities designed to test and showcase their skills and expertise.
Powerlines co-owner Haden Anderson believes having a small but mighty team may just give them the upper hand.
“We’re a really close-knit team. These guys work together as a crew every day; they travel to and from work together. I think that will help us.”