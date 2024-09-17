Cowan, who scored the bronze medal during his Paralympic va’a (canoe) VL3 200m debut, was then given a parade of honour through his Hawke’s Bay hometown of Bridge Pā alongside the Bridge Pa School Rippa Rugby team, who smashed the competition at this year’s Aims Games.

The small community came out in droves to celebrate their champions, raising homemade banners high and cheering loudly as the convoy rolled past the small town.

“It was quite a surprise to be honest. A bit overwhelming, but definitely in a good way,” Cowan told Hawke’s Bay Today of Friday’s homecoming.

“It really kind of hit home for me, because I grew up in this community as a youngster myself and was never short of role models. I was a bit taken aback seeing all the little kids out there looking up to me.”

Paralympian Peter Cowan is welcomed back to his Bridge Pā community with a parade of honour. Photo / Roshan Uelese (Roshysportfolio)

Recalling his Paralympic final, Cowan said he could feel the tension in the last 50m but always stayed true to the goals he set going into the competition.

“I just try my best to stay disciplined and follow the race plan. When it comes to crossing the line, I feel like I achieved that and stayed true to myself and my coach.”

Like many of the finals at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, conditions for Cowan’s race weren’t ideal.

“Even before finding out the ranking, I felt a sense of accomplishment knowing I got to execute my race plan to the best I could in challenging conditions, because racing in a crosswind like that is the worst possible predication we had for that course based on our previous experience.”

A massive sport locally, Cowan said he was proud of thankful to his Hawke’s Bay Waka Ama family and coach for their support and guidance leading up to the games.

“To find out we can produce [a] performance like that and have these cool results come through from little old Hawke’s Bay and to know you can do all the work here from home and not move away is pretty cool.”

Down the road at Karamū High School, two-time local Olympian Aimee Fisher surprised students as she returned to her hometown for the first time in about a year.

The world champion kayaker went to Karamū from 2008 to 2012, and while she walked away from Paris without a medal this year, her story of perseverance and grit was well received by students.

“I truly believed I could win, but sometimes things don’t go the way you expect,” Fisher said.

“What matters is getting back up, learning from the experience, and moving forward.”

Fisher competed in the K1 500m, in which she placed fourth, racing in a replica of her training kayak, which was designed almost a decade ago by Aron Noble, her art teacher at Karamū High School in 2009.

“To me, it is like I carry Karamū with me. These designs are so closely linked to the school, so it is a real honour and a real joy to represent the school on the biggest sporting stage.”

Aimee Fisher (centre) and Karamū High School junior canoe polo players.

Principal Dionne Thomas said the school felt immense pride for its former student, commending her for overcoming adversity and setting a great example for students.

“Since leaving, she has continued her personal best and quest to better her best,” Thomas said.

Fisher said the visit was an opportunity to give back to the community that shaped her. She also thanked students and staff for a haka dedicated to her, which was played to her in Paris while she competed.

“This school gave me so much. I want to give back to the place that helped me become who I am.

“I watched the haka between my heats and semifinals, and there was a lot of emotion – it gave me chills. It reminded me of who I represent and the love and support I have from this community.”

While she plans to take some time off to rest, Fisher said had no intentions of retiring – something she had at one point considered.

“I’m not finished yet. I’ve learned a lot from this experience, and I’m ready to keep going.”

