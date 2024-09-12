Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Aims Games 2024: Bridge Pa School Rippa Rugby team undefeated in every game they played

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
The 2024 Zespri AIMS Games are in full swing! Reporter Eli hits the netball court where a team from Fiji is competing in New Zealand for the very first time.

It’s an unlucky number for some, but for Bridge Pa School’s determined Rippa Rugby team number 13 was a sign of great success as they played out the ultimate underdog story at Tauranga’s recent Zespri Aims Games.

The small Hawke’s Bay school was determined to participate in the prestigious annual school vs school games and managed to smash the competition by winning all 13 out of 13 games.

“We wanted to provide our students with opportunities typically offered by larger schools, so we chose Rippa Rugby as our sport, because we thought we were ‘kinda good’ at it,” teacher Whaea Jarman posted on social media.

“Our goal was to give our kids an experience, and to not lose too many games.”

The Bridge Pa School Rippa Rigby Team won all 13 games they played at the Aims Games tournament in Tauranga.
The Bridge Pa School Rippa Rigby Team won all 13 games they played at the Aims Games tournament in Tauranga.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jarman said anyone who watched the games throughout the tournament would have seen the students “cranked it up” every second half as they squared off against schools from across the motu.

The team’s motto for going into competition was “have faith in us”, and Jarman said it was clear that they had faith in themselves and believed in themselves.

“We are incredibly proud of their achievements, and acknowledge our whānau, hapori, kura, and kaiako who played their part in helping us make history.”

Jarman also gave a shout out to coaches/’uncles’ Munro, Jackson, Everard and Dusty, and said the team was “the reason for everything we do”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Team members were Kian Neera, Ngai Tahu Waerea, Asha Waerea, Munro Waerea, Carney Waerea, Te Amere Metekingi, Nevaeh Cowan, Charlie Metekingi, Stuart Waerea and Ariki Kite.

More than 24,000 visitors were in Tauranga for the games over the course of the week, with Tauranga City Council and the Aims organising committee having prepared for what was expected to be the biggest event in the competition’s history.

It is widely known as the biggest sporting event for 11 to 13-year-olds in New Zealand and pumps millions annually into the local economy.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today