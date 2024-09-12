The 2024 Zespri AIMS Games are in full swing! Reporter Eli hits the netball court where a team from Fiji is competing in New Zealand for the very first time.

It’s an unlucky number for some, but for Bridge Pa School’s determined Rippa Rugby team number 13 was a sign of great success as they played out the ultimate underdog story at Tauranga’s recent Zespri Aims Games.

The small Hawke’s Bay school was determined to participate in the prestigious annual school vs school games and managed to smash the competition by winning all 13 out of 13 games.

“We wanted to provide our students with opportunities typically offered by larger schools, so we chose Rippa Rugby as our sport, because we thought we were ‘kinda good’ at it,” teacher Whaea Jarman posted on social media.

“Our goal was to give our kids an experience, and to not lose too many games.”