Art Deco festival goers will once again have a chance to travel on an authentic Art Deco railcar with the return of the Pahiatua Railcar Society in 2025.
It adds to an exciting list of rail transport opportunities at the festival, with the first steam train excursions in a decade also on offer after a decision by Kāpiti Coast enthusiasts Steam Incorporated.
The RM 31 Tokomaru railcar was poised to partake in the 2023 festivities and had arrived before Cyclone Gabrielle struck, which left it stranded and ultimately having to be transported by road to Pahiatua.
Next year the railcar will return on its own accord from Pahiatua to Hawke’s Bay to offer passengers a trip back in time during the festival that runs from February 13 to 16 in locations across Napier and Hastings.
Train manager and worker Ken Mercer said the railcar could hold up to 52 passengers and still had its original interior of red leather seats.