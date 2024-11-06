The RM 31 Tokomaru Railcar will take passengers through Hastings and onto Waipukurau and Takapau.

According to the Railcar Society, the RM 31 Tokomaru is currently the only heritage ex-NZR railcar certified to run the national rail network having regained its registration in December 2011.

It will shuttle passengers from Napier through to Waipukuraru and even as far as Takapau on February 15.

Mercer said the RM 31 Tokomaru is one of six standard railcars built at the Hutt railway workshops for the New Zealand Railways from 1938 to 1939.

In its early life, the railcar would travel from Wellington to Napier and Gisborne, and in 1955 travelled from New Plymouth to Wellington until its retirement in 1972.

Mercer said the railcar had been treated to a fresh paint job and the society was close to finishing a major engine and suspension overhaul.

He said the authentic Art Deco railcar was powered by two six-cylinder 110-horsepower diesel engines at each end.

“It makes it very fast for its age and very comfortable.”

The Tokomaru is expensive to run, costing $10,000 a day for it to be on the tracks, so Mercer said the society hoped to sell as many tickets as they could to cover the costs.

“You have got driver’s wages, access fees to the track, insurance, and a myriad of things KiwiRail charges for running the railcar on the day.”

A tour of passengers will return with the railcar to Pahiatua after the Art Deco festival.

