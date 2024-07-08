A fundraising thermometer is keeping Takapau locals up to date with how much has been raised for a proposed new community health centre.

A new fundraising thermometer by local artist Brenda Blackett has been erected on the outside of the Takapau Community Health Centre building.

The centre has outgrown its home of 34 years – the old Post Office in Charlotte St, built in 1911. A new-build committee was formed in 2022, and after community consultation plans are well under way to build a new community service centre in Meta St.

The projected cost is about $4 million and more than a quarter of this has already been raised by a generous grant from a Hawke’s Bay organisation and the Takapau community with car and bike shows, quiz nights, rock’n’roll dance in the town hall, bowling competitions and even local youngsters making wooden candle holders and selling muffins on the street corners.

Jason Ward, who chairs the community trust that governs the health centre, said the support had been overwhelming.