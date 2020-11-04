One person injured in Flaxmere brawl, Hastings

One person sustained moderate injuries after a fight involving several people in Flaxmere on Wednesday night. Photo / Google Maps

One person was left with moderate injuries after a fight involving a group of people in Flaxmere.

Police were called to the fight on Swansea Rd, in the Hastings suburb about 10.40pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said it is unclear how many people were fighting, but the initial report suggested "several" people were involved.

Police said one person was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate injuries.

"Nobody has been charged in relation to the incident as yet," the police spokeswoman said.