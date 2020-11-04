Hawke's Bay's Lola in the running to be New Zealand's Top Office Dog

Lola is the office dog at Hawke's Bay business Helluva Painter. Photo / Supplied

Lola the office dog from Helluva Painter is in the running for the title of New Zealand's Top Office Dog.

The Chihuahua-Pomeranian cross Pekingese is one of more than 240 "working" dogs that have been nominated for the top prize in the Frog Recruitment Top Office Dog competition.

Competition judge Jane Kennelly, from Frog Recruitment, said Lola's entry caught the judges' attention.

"We understand that Lola has this amazing ability to make people smile.

"Tradesmen can't help but dote on her. She sits, snuggles, and does the best high fives!

"She's amazing with young children, and has been a support dog for her owner through some tough times," she said.

Helluva Painter administrator Sophie van Zonneveld got Lola in December 2019 after being made redundant from a previous job in October 2019.

Lola helped her through "the rough time" with her mental health as the small puppy gave her something to nurture and look forward to while working out what to do next.

"She gave me something else to focus on other than myself which I find is really helpful when going through a really stressful transition."

Van Zonneveld started at the Taradale business in March this year and Lola has been to work with her every day since.

The business tradies met Lola when she was two months old and at first thought "nah, this is not a Helluva dog, we're Helluva Painter," but soon began to love her.

She nominated Lola because she helped her get to a better mental health place and for being the loved dog of about six tradesmen.

"The boys love her. She's an office dog, she's a tradie dog. She is just the most cool little shadow we could have on the team.

"She's just added this dynamic to this male environment which has just been amazing."

When van Zonneveld found out Lola was in the line up for Top Office Dog she said she was "amazed."

"She's just the best dog. I can't walk down the street without someone wanting to say hi to her.

"Everyone thinks their dog is special and I obviously think she's top but to find out she's a finalist is really special, it represents how much she gives to the team."

Kennelly said the criteria was widened this year to include dogs working from home, an addition which proved popular among workers in a year when working from home has become more common.

She said 383 dog owners were surveyed and 54 per cent of owners said their dog was a key reason they want to work from home "because their hairy colleagues helped their mental wellbeing".

Donnelly said when workers had to work from home, adapting and readapting to a changing work environment was stressful.

Dogs in the office or home office bring positive benefits including improving morale, reducing absenteeism and stress-related illnesses and improving employees' mental health, she said.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 10 via Zoom in what is believed to be the largest video meeting in the world attended by canines.

The winning Top Office Dog will have demonstrated a commitment to improving the work lives of their human colleagues.

There will also be winners in the Top Dog with a Job and People's Choice categories.

Judging took place with representatives from sponsors PETstock, Frog Recruitment and Senior Sergeant PC Pedersen, Officer in Charge of the Police Dog Section, Tamaki Makaurau.

This year's prize package includes a NZ Top Office Dog trophy for each category winner.