Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

One of world's biggest cruise ships to open season in Napier

3 minutes to read
Ovation of the Seas during its first visit to Napier in 2017. Photo / NZME

Ovation of the Seas during its first visit to Napier in 2017. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today

One of the biggest cruise ships in the world is scheduled to open the cruise season in Napier.

Napier Port is gearing up to welcome back cruise ships from late October following a two-and-a-half-year absence

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.