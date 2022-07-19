T-Bone play at The Urban Winery in Napier on July 30.

The members of T-Bone are about as eclectic as the group's influences; a mandolin-playing ex-chef from the Far North, a fiddle-playing wine importer from New Jersey, a Dublin-born spearfishing songwriter, a guitar-slinging laboratory assistant from Taranaki, and a gardening double bassist from Karori.

Their debut album, Good 'n Greasy, is out now, before their North Island headline release tour, which includes a gig at The Urban Winery in Napier on July 30.

The new album captures the raw energy of their live shows, a feature the band have become known for, but the arrangements are also tight and thoughtful, with space carved out to feature the singing of these fine folk musicians.

T-Bone got together through a love of Americana music, good wine and great food. The group have been rehearsing almost every Monday night in a basement flat in Wellington for about seven years, working on songs, writing harmonies and telling jokes.

But just as often as they play music, they eat, cook and sample some of the fiddlers' latest wine imports from Italy. Guitarist and songwriter Gerry Paul describes the rehearsals as "a ritual that grounds us for the week".

"We all work other jobs and these Monday get-togethers set the scene for the week. They keep us in touch with our creative side and most of all, it's a weekly reminder of the importance of good friends, good food and great music".

T-Bone went into Surgery Studios in Newtown in September and recorded a collection of 11 songs. Seven of the songs are originals by Paul, two are co-written by the band and three are from the New Orleans, Zydeco and Cajun traditions.

The set list includes songs about food, playing music, new beginnings, love lost and found and, as bassist Aaron Stewart describes the sound, "they are peppered with that T-Bone flavour - acoustic twangs, searing fiddles and just a hint of chargrill".

The ensemble started as a duo seven years ago with Paul moving back from Europe after 15 years of touring the world with some of the biggest names in folk music. He struck up a musical partnership with American fiddler Richard Klein, but it wasn't long before they invited Cameron "Dusty" Burnell on the mandolin and the group became the T-Bone Trio.

With all three members being rather partial to the low grooves of the double bass, they enlisted the playing of Aaron Stewart, who Paul had played with as part of Mel Parsons' band.

After one gig, the band couldn't go back to gigging without Stewart on the bill.

T-Bone called on their raft of supporters to help them crowdfund through NZ platform PledgeMe, to raise the money to finish the mastering, duplication and artwork for the debut album. It's thanks to their wide-reaching fanbase that this album was made possible.

T-Bone are over the moon to be joined on tour by internationally renowned American musician John Oszajca. John has toured across the United States performing with such artists as Jewel, Brian Setzer, Eve 6, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Hillary Duff, Beth Hart and many others.

The tour is supported by the NZ Music Commission's (Via MCH) Aotearoa Touring Programme.

Tickets from @tbonetheband | Linktree