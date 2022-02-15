A police statement said they received reports of a single vehicle crash just after 7.30pm. Photo / File

A police statement said they received reports of a single vehicle crash just after 7.30pm. Photo / File

One person has been critically injured and two others are moderately injured after a serious crash on Burma Rd in Raukawa on Tuesday.

A police statement said they received reports of a single vehicle crash just after 7.30pm.

The three people in the vehicle were taken to hospital.

Two ambulances, one helicopter and one rapid response vehicle responded to the scene.

Two patients were treated and transported to Hawkes Bay Hospital in a moderate condition and one patient was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The police statement said the vehicle is believed to have rolled several times and skidded off the road.