Napier City Council’s executive director of water services Russell Bond (left) and newly elected mayor Richard McGrath at the site of the new stormwater pump station on Te Awa Reserve in Napier.

Napier council building skinks a new home on Marine Parade as part of flood resilience project

Napier City Council’s executive director of water services Russell Bond (left) and newly elected mayor Richard McGrath at the site of the new stormwater pump station on Te Awa Reserve in Napier.

Napier City Council says a $37.4 million stormwater infrastructure project between Maraenui and Te Awa will help prevent future flooding events and allow 400 new Kāinga Ora homes to be built.

It will also mean relocating an existing colony of native kōkōwai/northern spotted skinks to a new, predator-proof enclosure on Marine Parade to make way for the project.

A spokesperson for the council said the improvements were one of several upgrades Napier City Council had planned to improve its flood resilience.

The skinks, which are protected under the Wildlife Act (1953), inhabit what the council says is the most cost-effective site for the stormwater outfall infrastructure.