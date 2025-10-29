No, Dannevirke High School is not for sale for $1

“I knew it was going to happen, so that was fine, but staff didn’t and they thought it was funny.
“On the last day, it’s their day to do something, but we didn’t want anything silly or damaging.”
Carter said it was good to have a bit of “clean fun” at the end of the year, before exams started.
The school posted to social media, saying several pranks kept staff on their toes.
First up, the staff car parks were all taken by student cars. Then, despairingly for caffeine-loving teachers, the coffee machine was hidden.
The high school was also celebrating the end of the school year with prizegiving on Wednesday evening.
Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.