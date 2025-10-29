Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

No, Dannevirke High School is not for sale for $1

Michaela Gower
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Year 13 students put a 'for sale' sign at the school's front gate as a last-day-of-school prank. Photo / Dannevirke High School.

Year 13 students put a 'for sale' sign at the school's front gate as a last-day-of-school prank. Photo / Dannevirke High School.

Dannevirke High School’s Year 13 students signed off in a fit of giggles after putting their school up for sale for $1.

Their prank, using a local real estate company For Homes listing sign, appeared on Wednesday morning at the front gate.

Year 12 and 13 students had their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save