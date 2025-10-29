Year 13 students put a 'for sale' sign at the school's front gate as a last-day-of-school prank. Photo / Dannevirke High School.

No, Dannevirke High School is not for sale for $1

Dannevirke High School’s Year 13 students signed off in a fit of giggles after putting their school up for sale for $1.

Their prank, using a local real estate company For Homes listing sign, appeared on Wednesday morning at the front gate.

Year 12 and 13 students had their final classes at the school on Wednesday before leaving for NCEA exam preparation.

Principal Di Carter said while she knew in advance the prank was happening, the rest of her staff didn’t.

“It’s a Year 13 prank because they left today,” she confirmed.