“We recognise the impact that methamphetamine has on our community, which is why we work hard to disrupt the supply of it,” he said.

“In many cases, it’s organised crime groups that profit from the harm being inflicted on the users of methamphetamine. They target vulnerable members of the community with these drugs, and that is why we have such a strong focus on disrupting their operations.”

The use of methamphetamine is prevalent across New Zealand; testing has shown regional towns and areas of high deprivation were consuming the highest amounts of the drug per capita.

All districts, except for Waikato, recorded above-average methamphetamine use in the first quarter of 2024.

Sloan said factors that influence usage and consumption are varied, but the growing global availability of methamphetamine, as demonstrated by massive international and domestic seizures, is likely to be a big factor driving usage.

“Our focus is on disrupting supply, which takes money out of the hands of criminal groups, and supporting those struggling with addiction to get the help they need.”

Meth consumption has spiked across the policing districts, with Hawke's Bay having the highest increase in the first quarter of 2024. Image / NZ Police

The Eastern District also operates the Resilience against Organised Crime in the Community (ROCC) programme, which aims to combat organised crime by combining social and economic intervention with targeted enforcement action.

“We also have dedicated teams who actively target anyone suspected of profit-making through the supply of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine,” Sloan said.

“For our efforts to be most effective, we need the support of the public, which is why we ask people to contact us to report illegal activity.”

Recent successes from the programme include a raid last month where police seized 5.5kg of methamphetamine along with a stash of firearms from a Napier address.

Two gang members were arrested and are currently before the court on a number of drug supply charges.

Sloan acknowledged the difficulty and pain addiction caused many families and said police worked with a number of agencies to address the root problems of addiction and get people the support they need.

“Methamphetamine causes serious impacts and harm for individuals and their families and often has a ripple effect across the community,” he said.

“Addiction is a health issue that affects a lot of New Zealanders. It can be hard to accept that you need help, and this is why we work with our partners, to try to ensure that people have the support they need when they need it.”

Where to get help

• Alcohol & Drug Helpline: 0800 787 797

• Narcotics Anonymous: NZ 0800 628632

• 1737 – free text/phone to speak with a trained counsellor

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.