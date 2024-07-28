One of six bags of methamphetamine seized by police at an address in Onekawa, Napier last month. Photo / NZ Police
A spike in methamphetamine use in the Eastern District, which includes Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, has moved the region into the top spot in New Zealand for consumption per capita.
Police in theEastern District say they are continuing to target offenders contributing to the meth trade, but they need the support of the public.
Recent wastewater drug statistics showed methamphetamine consumption for the Eastern District sat at around 910 milligrams per day per 1000 people for the first quarter of 2024, the highest of all policing districts in NZ.
The Eastern District average over the last four quarters was 700mg per day per 1000 people.
Eastern District Police prevention manager Inspector Andrew Sloan said the region wasn’t immune to the effects of methamphetamine.
“We recognise the impact that methamphetamine has on our community, which is why we work hard to disrupt the supply of it,” he said.
“In many cases, it’s organised crime groups that profit from the harm being inflicted on the users of methamphetamine. They target vulnerable members of the community with these drugs, and that is why we have such a strong focus on disrupting their operations.”
The use of methamphetamine is prevalent across New Zealand; testing has shown regional towns and areas of high deprivation were consuming the highest amounts of the drug per capita.
All districts, except for Waikato, recorded above-average methamphetamine use in the first quarter of 2024.
Sloan said factors that influence usage and consumption are varied, but the growing global availability of methamphetamine, as demonstrated by massive international and domestic seizures, is likely to be a big factor driving usage.
“Our focus is on disrupting supply, which takes money out of the hands of criminal groups, and supporting those struggling with addiction to get the help they need.”
The Eastern District also operates the Resilience against Organised Crime in the Community (ROCC) programme, which aims to combat organised crime by combining social and economic intervention with targeted enforcement action.
“We also have dedicated teams who actively target anyone suspected of profit-making through the supply of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine,” Sloan said.
“For our efforts to be most effective, we need the support of the public, which is why we ask people to contact us to report illegal activity.”
Sloan acknowledged the difficulty and pain addiction caused many families and said police worked with a number of agencies to address the root problems of addiction and get people the support they need.
“Methamphetamine causes serious impacts and harm for individuals and their families and often has a ripple effect across the community,” he said.
“Addiction is a health issue that affects a lot of New Zealanders. It can be hard to accept that you need help, and this is why we work with our partners, to try to ensure that people have the support they need when they need it.”
Where to get help
• Alcohol & Drug Helpline: 0800 787 797
• Narcotics Anonymous: NZ 0800 628632
• 1737 – free text/phone to speak with a trained counsellor
• Youthline: 0800 376 633
Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.