An expert says the bylaw would help reduce the number of stray cats in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME
Cats are among the most popular pets in Hawke’s Bay and calls are growing to tighten rules around ownership of the cheeky companions.
Some councils around the country are introducing bylaws to make desexing and microchip registration of cats mandatory, including neighbouring Tararua District Council, whose bylaw came into force this week (for cats over four months old).
Hawke’s Bay councils are not on that list and have no plans to introduce such a bylaw at this stage.
An expert said it would certainly be a “good step in the right direction” if councils in the region went down that path, although a major challenge would be enforcing the rules.
According to Companion Animals NZ (Canz), 10 councils require mandatory desexing or microchip registration of cats (or both) in their bylaws, and three further councils are considering that move. There are 67 city, district and unitary councils in New Zealand.
Canz has called for more councils to follow suit, claiming the benefits include a reduction in stray cats, and in turn protection of vulnerable wildlife, and the ability to reunite lost pets with owners.
“Both measures are key components of responsible pet ownership, and as more regions develop these bylaws aimed at supporting responsible pet ownership, it’s clear that New Zealand is on a path toward a better future for our companion animals,” Canz general manager David Lloyd said.