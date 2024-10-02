According to Companion Animals NZ (Canz), 10 councils require mandatory desexing or microchip registration of cats (or both) in their bylaws, and three further councils are considering that move. There are 67 city, district and unitary councils in New Zealand.

Canz has called for more councils to follow suit, claiming the benefits include a reduction in stray cats, and in turn protection of vulnerable wildlife, and the ability to reunite lost pets with owners.

“Both measures are key components of responsible pet ownership, and as more regions develop these bylaws aimed at supporting responsible pet ownership, it’s clear that New Zealand is on a path toward a better future for our companion animals,” Canz general manager David Lloyd said.

Vicky McKay, who runs a cat shelter and rescue, Vik's Rescue, would love to see bylaws introduced in Hawke's Bay for desexing and microchipping cats. Photo / Mia Sutherland / Happy Bay News Youth Media Team

Vicky McKay, owner of cat shelter Vik’s Rescue in Flaxmere, said “it would be a wonderful thing for our councils to get on board with” in Hawke’s Bay.

She said stray/wild cat populations were “a real issue” in the region and mandatory desexing would help curb the problem.

“I think it is a good step in the right direction.”

McKay said one foreseeable issue would be policing the bylaw if it were introduced here, but she was otherwise supportive.

There were some subsidies available to help people cover the cost of desexing and microchipping cats. For example, Viks Rescue helped cover the cost of that service for owners in need.

“[However] I am a believer that if you can not afford to desex your cat or pet then you can’t afford to have one.”

She said where a cat was microchipped, and registered on the NZCAR register, it also made it easy to return lost cats.

Hawke’s Bay Today asked the region’s district and city councils about whether they have bylaws - or have plans to introduce bylaws - for mandatory desexing or microchipping of cats.

Napier City Council, Hastings District Council and Central Hawke’s Bay District Council confirmed they have no plans to introduce a bylaw, while Wairoa District Council did not respond.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is involved in pest control in the region, including managing feral and stray cat populations.

Feral cats kill a large number of birds, including protected species, each year and can spread diseases.

Most cat owners do desex their pets, despite it not being mandatory in most regions, with the SPCA reporting about 88% desexing their cats.

