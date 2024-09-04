“Eventually they will have kittens - they are husband and wife to be.”

She said the Maine Coon breed was a particular favourite of hers due to their size and the unconditional love shown by the felines, but, all things considered, they were not a hugely expensive passion either.

“I’m 5ft 11 so they are the giant of the cat world and I am the giant of the human world.”

Jones, 57, said she would soon be moving in with her partner who she described as a cat magnet, who also owned five moggies.

“No matter what you are going through in life, they are always there.”

She said the cat show scene was often stereotyped as being for older people, but that was not the case anymore; younger people wanted to show their cats.

“It’s not just for bred cats, domestics and companion cats can join as well.”

Jo Jones with her Maine Coon cat Captain who she will exhibit at the cat show.

Jones said a show cat’s most important attributes were temperament, health and breed standards, and she would bathe them and clip their nails a few days before the show.

“They are all vaccinated and we have a vet that goes through and checks the cats before they show.”

Patches and Pointed is an all-breed cat club founded in 1999 by Chris Lowe and Brenda Ward who had a vision for a specialised club for patches and pointed cats.

There will be several judging of all exhibits over the day leading up to a final judging of cats, kittens, companions and domestic cats who have reached a Best in Show or Runner-up Best in Show at any show in NZ this year.

Club president Gaynor Saxon said two judges have travelled to Hawke’s Bay from Hong Kong and Australia and a New Zealand judge at the event.

“We have heaps of fabulous cats in the show from the giant Maine Coons, to the Siamese and Orientals, British, Russian, and Birman breeds and there are some gorgeous pixies, the Devon Rex, Cornish Rex, and even the hairless sphynx kittens.”

Event details:

Location: Taradale High School Assembly Hall.

Date: Sunday, September 8.

Entry Fee: Adult $5, Senior $2, and Children $1

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.