Gaynor Saxon, Patches and Pointed Inc Cat Club president, with Zeta, a Lynx Oriental. She is organising Hawke's Bay's first cat show in nearly ten years. Photo / Warren Buckland

Gaynor Saxon, Patches and Pointed Inc Cat Club president, with Zeta, a Lynx Oriental. She is organising Hawke's Bay's first cat show in nearly ten years. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier will host Hawke's Bay's first official cat show in almost 10 years with about 100 prize-winning felines purring into town.

Patches and Pointed Inc Cat Club have organised the Cat of the Year 2022 Cat Show at the Napier Tech Sports Club on Sunday, September 4, from 11am to 3.30pm.

In 2010 Patches and Pointed moved the majority of its shows from Hawke's Bay to the Tauranga area, but has now made the decision to bring some back home.

Club president Gaynor Saxon said it was a lot of work to organise, but she was loving having a show back in the region.

"It was me who pushed for one back in the Bay, because people kept asking 'When is the next show coming?'," Saxon said.

There are about 100 entrants into the event. "It's going to be amazing, it'll be fabulous."

Proplan cat food, Orivet, Micromed, Pet Cover, Odorex, Taradale Vet Hospital, Conroy Removals, Hippo Health and Napier Tech and Cricket HB are among the sponsors for the event. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said they were already planning another Hawke's Bay show in April.

Cats of all breeds, including patched, pointed and single coloured, are welcome to participate.

All of the exhibits in the Cat of the Year have already won a Best in Show or Runner-Up in a show around NZ in 2022.

Breeds on display will range from Giant Mainecoons, Norwegian Forest Cats, Siamese, Orientals, British Shorthair, Russian Blue, Birmans, Persians and Exotics, Pixies, Devon Rex, Cornish Rex and the Sphynx.

There will be winners in the Pedigree Cats, Kittens, Neuter Spay Cats and Kittens and Domestic and Companion pets categories.

Exhibits will be judged throughout the day with the announcement of Cat of the Year in each section and an overall supreme exhibit named Patches and Pointed Cat of the Year 2022 made by the end.

The entry fee is $1 for children, $2 for seniors and $5 for adults at the door, cash only.

There will be stalls, raffles and spot prizes at the event.