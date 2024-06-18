A dozen workers from New Caledonia are being housed on a marae in Hawke’s Bay while searching for work, and say they don’t want to return home where civil unrest has wiped out thousands of jobs.

The group arrived in New Zealand last November on working holiday visas initially working on orchards and vineyards in Cromwell.

Tawhana Chadwick (left) and Laurent Simutoga have been helping the group since they arrived in Hawke's Bay. The New Caledonians have been housed at Kohupatiki Marae (pictured). Photo / Warren Buckland

However, they say they left their most recent employment in Bay of Plenty after what they claim were pay issues and concerning work conditions.

That led the group to bus down to Hawke’s Bay and they have spent the last week generously being housed at Kohupatiki Marae in Clive.

A Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union and Lindisfarne College rugby coach Laurent Simutoga, originally from New Caledonia, is related to one of the workers and helped put them in contact with that marae community.

The wider community has also helped with donations, and the group is planning to move to another temporary accommodation in Napier on Wednesday.

Simutoga said it would be great if a potential employer could be found who could offer them work and accommodation for the next few months, and they were all fit and eager to work.

“Knowing the situation back home it is a bit tough to go back knowing everything has been burned down and the complexity of what is happening at the moment,” Simutoga said, of the ongoing civil unrest in New Caledonia which is a French territory.

“It feels like what is the point of going home when they have a visa and want to make the most of what they can do here.”

The group can remain and work in the country until January with their visas. They have work lined up in Cromwell from October, but they need work for the next three to four months.

One of the workers, Jima, a native from New Caledonia, who did not want to be photographed or his last name published, said they all wanted to stay in the country.

“We don’t want to return home because there are no more jobs, more than 30,000 people have lost their jobs.

“We want to work here for our families in Nouméa.”

The New Caledonian flag has been flying at Kohupatiki Marae (pictured). Photo / Warren Buckland

He said it was not easy being away from home but they wanted to help their families.

“We are here thinking about it every day, our suffering people, we have wanted our freedom for so many years,” he said of the native Kanak people.

Another member of the group, Noemie, who did not want her last name published, said she loved New Zealand.

“We want to stay because New Caledonia is not a good situation - both for living and working.

“We sincerely thank the marae family [at Kohupatiki] for their great heart and hospitality.”

Tawhana Chadwick, from the marae, said they had decided to help the group when they heard of their need. He encouraged any employers to come forward who could help.

“We are just really looking for employment and accommodation and along with transportation [for them].”

Lindisfarne College has also helped by offering up a van for the group to use.

Any potential employers can contact Laurent Simutoga on 021 108 1656 or laurent_simutoga@icloud.com.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.