Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

New Caledonian workers in limbo on Hawke’s Bay marae amid civil unrest

By
3 mins to read
The first New Zealanders rescued from New Caledonia say they're relieved to be home. Video / NZHerald

A dozen workers from New Caledonia are being housed on a marae in Hawke’s Bay while searching for work, and say they don’t want to return home where civil unrest has wiped out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today