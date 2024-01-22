Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Nationwide hui: Treaty talks could be a catalyst for Māori empowerment, Hawke’s Bay leaders say

Mitchell Hageman
By
6 mins to read
Ngāti Kahungunu chief Bayden Barber attended the Kiingitanga national hui over the weekend. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ngāti Kahungunu chief Bayden Barber attended the Kiingitanga national hui over the weekend. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay leaders say if a conversation on the Treaty is what Parliament wants, then that conversation now has the potential to empower Māori, rather than disenfranchise them.

Thousands of Māori from around the country

‘Numbers sent a message’

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke’s Bay well-positioned to support unity

What are Treaty of Waitangi ‘principles’

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today