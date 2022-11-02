Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

National looking to change the narrative for rural areas

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr
4 mins to read
Chris Luxon addressed farmers and Dannevirke business owners about rural issues. Photo / Leanne Warr

Chris Luxon addressed farmers and Dannevirke business owners about rural issues. Photo / Leanne Warr

Farmers have been painted as villains, but that couldn't be further from the truth, Christopher Luxon said this week.

The National Party leader was speaking at a meeting in Dannevirke on issues affecting the rural

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today