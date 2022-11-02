Brosnan gets second term as Napier deputy mayor

The 2022-2025 Napier City Council pictured after swearing procedures in the War Memorial Centre on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied.

The 2022-2025 Napier City Council pictured after swearing procedures in the War Memorial Centre on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied.

The Napier City Council has become the third council in Hawke's Bay to retain an all-female mayoral leadership pairing, with Onekawa-Tamatea member Annette Brosnan named by Mayor Kirsten Wise as the deputy for a second term.

The announcement was made at Tuesday's induction of the 2022-2025 council, chosen during the local elections which ended on October 8. The group includes just two new members, in Nelson Park Ward member Julie Greig and Taradale's Chad Tareha.

Brosnan is in her fourth term, and was first chosen as deputy mayor after Wise became mayor in 2019.

Tararua Distrct mayor Tracey Collis last month reaffirmed Erana Peeti-Webber as her deputy for a second time, while Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker reaffirmed longest-serving councillor Kelly Annand as her deputy.

In Wairoa, Hawke's Bay's sole male council leader, Craig Little, returned long-serving councillor Denise Eaglesome Karekare to the deputy role.

The Hastings District Council's induction meeting is tomorrow , with both Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst and deputy Tania Kerr still at the table. At the elections they were returned unopposed as mayor and Mohaka Ward representative, respectively.