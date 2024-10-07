Advertisement
Napier’s Nuit Blanche street party hosts 15,000 guests, beating New Year’s Eve event

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
The annual Nuit Blanche street party drew a “huge” 15,000 crowd to the weekend’s entertainment.

The after-dark festival was dubbed by Napier City Council event manager Kevin Murphy as one of the biggest events Napier has held in the streets and was on par with Art Deco Festivals and bigger than New Year’s Eve.

“It’s huge for the city to have an event like this. It’s awesome to see people come into the city, get into the vibe that’s been created and make the most of this awesome opportunity to spend time together as a community.

It feels like the community out there needs a lift, and when you see the smiles on kids’ faces and families just enjoying the opportunity to get together and enjoy a night out – it’s a kinda magic.”

Murphy’s highlights of Nuit Blanche were Laughton Kora’s Black Comet on the street stage, the Bay Skate Roller Disco, the DJ set up in the laneway and the animation projected on to the cathedral.

Nuit Blanche activates the inner city on Hastings St in Napier's CBD.
Murphy, along with the general manager of Napier City Business Inc, Pip Thompson, co-ordinated a team of event planners and technical crew to bring the event to life on Saturday.

They said with the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival on pause this year, it provided the community with a space to celebrate creativity, culture and connection.

Thompson said the event was huge for hospitality and business in the city.

“This has brought a much-needed boost after a tough winter for local businesses, what a great way to bring people into the city.”

She said it took a team approach with business owners, hospitality, Napier City Business and the council all working together.

“The other great thing is we have put a lot of effort into offsetting the costs with funding from grants so it’s been doable from a financial perspective.”

She said they looked forward to taking the street party to the next level and hoped for an even bigger and better Nuit Blanche in 2025.

“Nuit Blanche is all about celebrating Napier’s vibrant arts quarter, offering an event where local galleries can open their doors and showcase their work and exhibitions after dark.”

She said it was incredible to see how the event “breathed life into the city”.

“The blend of passionate local artists, performers and businesses, combined with the event’s inclusive atmosphere, creates an electric energy that makes Nuit Blanche a truly special occasion, showcasing world-class talent right here in Napier.”




