The annual Nuit Blanche street party drew a “huge” 15,000 crowd to the weekend’s entertainment.

The after-dark festival was dubbed by Napier City Council event manager Kevin Murphy as one of the biggest events Napier has held in the streets and was on par with Art Deco Festivals and bigger than New Year’s Eve.

“It’s huge for the city to have an event like this. It’s awesome to see people come into the city, get into the vibe that’s been created and make the most of this awesome opportunity to spend time together as a community.

“It feels like the community out there needs a lift, and when you see the smiles on kids’ faces and families just enjoying the opportunity to get together and enjoy a night out – it’s a kinda magic.”

Murphy’s highlights of Nuit Blanche were Laughton Kora’s Black Comet on the street stage, the Bay Skate Roller Disco, the DJ set up in the laneway and the animation projected on to the cathedral.