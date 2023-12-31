Napier Sound Shell crowds sit under the last sunset of the year. Photo / Connull Lang

Hawke’s Bay enjoyed a mostly well-behaved night of New Year’s Eve revelry as the region ushered in 2024.

Crowds of hundreds of all ages packed Napier’s Soundshell and the surrounding beach areas along Marine Parade to watch performances from local acts and two fireworks displays.

Fireworks in Napier mark the moment midnight strikes and the New Year ticks over. Photo / Connull Lang

The Relatives, Scarlett Eden, Riqi Harawira, Sneeky aka DjSoph, Jackson Plumpton and Floorless Dance Studio put on a show from 7pm until past midnight as the year ticked over.

A police spokeswoman said it was generally a very good night across Hawke’s Bay

Kea King, aged 3, and Ahumaiterere Stevens-Uncles, aged 3, of Hastings taking a swim in Napier during New Year's Eve celebrations. Photo / Connull Lang

Riqi Harawira playing at the Sound Shell for New Year's Eve. Photo / Connull Lang

“There was some alcohol-related disorder reported in Napier and Hastings – it was much like a busy weekend night though, with nothing significant to report,” the spokeswoman said.

In Waimarama specifically, police reported no issues although there were not big crowds either.

“Around 100 cars were stopped outside Waimarama Hall for breath testing and only one person was found to have excess breath alcohol,” the spokeswoman said.

The Relatives at the Sound Shell NYE playing to a large crowd. Photo / Connull Lang

Ethan Hwang of Napier, aged 7, dancing to New Year's Eve performances at Marine Parade in Napier. Photo / Connull Lang



