Napier's live cattle ship trade export protesters won't stop until practice is banned

About 30 people stood outside the Napier Port on Sunday to protest the arrival of about six ships in as many weeks believed to have exported 16,000 cattle overseas. Photo / Paul Taylor

From a lonely vigil of two outside the Napier Port late last year, the group of protesters upset about live export ships has only grown.

They show no signs of going away while they wait to learn of the Government's decision about the future of the practice.

Caz Pettersson has helped seven protests outside the Napier Port since she first became aware of the issue late last year.

She estimates about 16,000 cattle have left from six ships which have passed through Napier Port in about as many weeks.

"It's becoming ridiculous" she said.

Pettersson said many people were shocked to learn livestock was still being exported and it was only learning about the issue last year which prompted her to get involved.

"That's when we set up the lonely vigilance, just [Pettersson and her husband]."

She said support had been "overwhelming" since then, and the group had developed a few regulars.

About 30 people stood outside the Napier Port on Sunday.

Pettersson was especially impressed with the diversity of the group, ranging in all ages from 2 to 80, and some farmers among them.

"I think people are getting really fed up, on a national level," she said, referencing protests at ports in Taranaki, Timaru and Auckland.

Napier protester Caz Pettersson hopes the Government will do the right thing and says she won't stop until live exports are banned. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said the practice was "dragging on" but was unsure what the Government would decide to do.

A review of the live export trade was announced by the Government in June 2019. A decision is expected within the next month or so.

Four of the options being considered included total or conditional prohibition, to regulatory or non-regulatory improvements to the export system.

"We can do all these kinds of things but at the end of the day, [Agriculture Minister] Damien O'Connor has to front up with the findings of the inquiry," Pettersson said.

O'Connor said he was comfortable with how long the review process had taken and that it was a complex issue which needed careful consideration.

"It's one we're working really carefully through. There's obviously an industry involved, the whole rural sector has a focus on this, some support, some don't."

He said a decision would be made over the next month or two - the paper was currently out for consultation with Cabinet colleagues.

The live export trade gained increased scrutiny after 41 people, including two New Zealanders, and close to 6000 cattle died when the Gulf Livestock 1 capsized in a typhoon in the East China Sea last September.

More than 100,000 cows were exported in 2020, compared with 39,269 in 2019 and 14,459 in 2018.

She said the question need to be asked why export numbers had risen so much in recent months and was concerned the country was "making a real industry of this".

Pettersson hoped the Government would do the right thing.

"If they don't, we won't stop, because it's just not right. We are not going to give up on those cows."

Another protest was being organised for next weekend on Sunday.

It would be held on Emerson St and the focus of the protest would be an opportunity for people to ask questions of the group.