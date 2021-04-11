Kiwi Walk & Run draws visitors and Hawke's Bay locals alike

Amy Kockelbergh climbs a fence during the Hawke's Bay Kiwi Walk & Run event. Photo / Paul Taylor

About 220 participants of all ages and abilities enjoyed the "Western Vista" Hawke's Bay leg of the Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series on Saturday in Taradale.

Three different course lengths (4.5km, 7km and 14km) all started and finished at Church Road Winery, with trails looping around Dolbel Reserve, Sugar Loaf Hill and Maggies Way.

Series director Lauren Watson said about 20 per cent of the entrants travelled to Hawke's Bay from outside the region specifically for the event.

"Which is part of why the series was established, so people could travel around New Zealand and really enjoy the beautiful scenery that we have to offer," she said.

Watson said the event was designed so everyone could take part. About two thirds of entrants treated it as a walk, while the rest had a more competitive trail-running approach.

"We had a sprinkling of everyone," she said.

