Entries open for 2021 Hawke's Bay Export Awards; Covid impact acknowledged

Stewart Taylor, Dave Evans and Annie Evans at the 2018 Hawke's Bay Export Awards. Photo / Warren Buckland

Entries are now open for the ExportNZ ASB Hawke's Bay Export Awards to celebrate those in an industry that weathered "enormous upheaval" in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Due to be held at Toitoi: Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre in July, the awards aim to celebrate the successes of Hawke's Bay exports.

ExportNZ Hawke's Bay executive officer Amanda Liddle said entries are open to companies from Gisborne to Pahiatua.

Liddle said exporters who have faced difficulties over the past 12 months, in the aftermath of Covid, need to be congratulated.

"What has been truly inspirational is how they pivoted and continue to do so to meet those challenges," she said.

Companies will contest the T&G Global Best Established Exporter Award, the South East Asia Centre Asia Pacific Excellence in Innovation Award, the ContainerCo Best Emerging Business Award and an Unsung Heroes Award.

The winners of the first three categories will also contest the ASB Exporter of the Year and will automatically go to the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) International Business Awards in Auckland in November.

Last year's ASB Exporter of the Year was Napier software company Re-Leased.

Entries close for the sixth annual awards on June 8, with finalists announced on July 5. The awards dinner will be held on July 29.

Entry forms, criteria details and registration forms are available on the ExportNZ website.