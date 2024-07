The first Norfolk pine tree to be brought down on Thursday morning. Photo / Doug Laing

Two of the iconic Norfolk pines which line Napier’s Marine Parade are being cut down.

Workers, assisted by a crane, were dropping the trees on Thursday morning near the former Kiwi Keith’s backpackers lodge, which burnt down in August 2023.

It is understood an assessment was carried out on the trees following that fire and a decision was made to cut them down.

The two Norfolk pines are about 20m apart.