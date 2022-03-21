The trailer on a Mainfreight truck and trailer unit has tipped on SH5, resulting in the truck and trailer both blocking the road. Photo / Supplied

The trailer on a Mainfreight truck and trailer unit has tipped on SH5, resulting in the truck and trailer both blocking the road. Photo / Supplied

State Highway 5 is blocked in both directions after a crash involving a truck and trailer at 4.45am.

The trailer on a Mainfreight truck and trailer unit has tipped on SH5, resulting in the truck and trailer both blocking the road.

Waka Kotahi NZTA is advising motorists to use alternative routes and allow at least an extra four to five hours of travel time.

A police statement said the ''Napier-Taupo road will be blocked for some time while a clean-up takes place''.

Hawke's Bay Today understands a crane is required to move the trailer off the highway, and free up the truck.

St John was notified at 4.49am of the incident on SH5 Glengarry, Hastings.

One ambulance was dispatched but was not required.

No injuries were reported.

A crane will be brought in to right the trailer and free up the stuck truck. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, emergency services were called to a crash at 5.20pm on Monday in Hastings.

Police received a report that a vehicle hit a power pole and a parked vehicle on Frederick St, Mayfair.

Police, fire and ambulance attended and the road was blocked for a time while emergency services attended and a power company cleared fallen powerlines.

One person was initially trapped in a vehicle.

St John treated one patient in a serious condition and transported them to Hawke's Bay Hospital.