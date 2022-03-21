Triumphant Taradale after last year's Nash Cup final win over Hastings Rugby and Sports. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay club rugby's 2022 kick-off, which had been scheduled for this Saturday, has been postponed until April 15.

The decision was made at a Hawke's Bay Rugby Union rugby sub-committee meeting on Friday due to the continuing challenges of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Union hopes the deferment will enable players, coaches, referees, and administrators to affected by the coronavirus and its variants to recover and complete isolation and undertake return-to-play protocols including allowing suitable pre-competition preparation and "pre-season" season matches to be played on the weekend of April 9, and possibly a week earlier.

The first weekend was to have involved only the Premier and Colts grades but the new start at Easter will feature also feature the Town and Country, Division 3 and Women's grades.

The opening games feature the first round of the Nash Cup Premier competition, with the trophy defended by Taradale. The competition also features debutants Aotea, from Dannevirke.

Updated competition structures and draws are expected to be released on Tuesday or Wednesday.