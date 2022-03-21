CCTV footage of ram raid in Napier. Video / Supplied

Ramraidstill.JPG A ram raider struggles with the internal security fence, which kept two thieves out of the main section of Stirling Sports.

A Napier retail store asked for the public's help after it was smashed into by ram raiders - and the public answered.

Stirling Sports, Napier was subjected to a ram raid in the early hours of Friday, March 18, and the thieves caused thousands of dollars worth of structural damage, and stole a few thousand dollars worth of clothing.

About $100,000 of stock was protected by a metal link fence, which the thieves could not get past.

Their attempt was all captured on CCTV and store owner Justin Leydesdorff said the store offered $500 store credit for anyone who could ID the two people captured in the CCTV and if the ID lead to an arrest.

"We do this all the time, when we have people shoplifting etc. We just post it up on social media and see if people can identify them," he told Hawke's Bay Today.

He said following the store credit post, it started receiving "a bunch of names" from different people and the names matched.

"We have now given the names to police to pursue and if it leads to an arrest then we will give the person the store credit."

The smash and grab at the store was one of two in Napier between 4am and 4.30am on Friday.

Westshore Corner Store had its front doors destroyed about 4.30am.

Vehicles were used to do the "smashing" in both instances.

Stirling Sports CCTV footage shows two people entering the shop after a stolen car is backed into the front door and glass explodes into the shop.

Two people - one wearing a mask - rush in and try to get through the security fence, almost falling over in the process, before giving up and grabbing items on display at the front of the shop.

Another person stayed outside, with a vehicle.

Hawke's Bay Today understands that the people involved in the Westshore Corner Store burglary were wearing similar clothing to those involved in the Stirling Sports raid.

Police believe two people used a stolen vehicle to damage and gain entry to the Stirling Sports store.