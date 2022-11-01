Emergency services at the scene during a blessing a day after the crash. Photo / Paul Taylor

The ramifications of a horror car crash that killed a young woman and injured seven others near Napier's central city continue to spiral out into the wider Hawke's Bay community.

Tributes are flowing online for Harmony Te Pou, 20, who died on Saturday night when a car carrying nine people flipped on Shakespeare Rd at about 11.50pm.

Te Pou was a passenger in the vehicle.

On Wednesday, Givealittle pages were also being widely shared and contributed to for the others injured, whom the pages suggest may have lifelong injuries as a result of the crash.

Witnesses said the car appeared to hit a parked vehicle at speed before flipping and coming to rest on its side.

Police evidence markings at the scene. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Te Pou's partner, Elijah Watene, 19, and another car occupant, Autumn McGivern, aged in her 20s, were also seriously injured in the crash.

"Their lives have changed dramatically", according to a Givealittle page set up for the pair.

A third injured person, a teenage girl, was still in hospital in a stable condition as of Tuesday.

Te Pou's old school, Dannevirke High School, paid tribute to its former student, sharing a funeral notice with "great sadness" on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Our sincere condolences go out to her whānau at this very sad time," the school posted.

A police officer at the scene over the weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

A flood of other tributes have also been made on social media for Te Pou, who has been remembered as a "beautiful girl" with a big smile who was "adored by all her whānau and friends".

Her funeral will be held on Thursday.

Two police officers from the serious crash unit were back at the scene of the fatal crash on Wednesday morning.

Police were appealing on Tuesday for any witnesses to come forward who may have seen a vehicle "driving at speed" prior to the crash, particularly between Hitchins Ave, Onekawa and the town centre of Napier.