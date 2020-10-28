Napier pensioner reunited with stolen car after riding lawnmower in its absence

Ray Jane, of Napier, drove his lawnmower to the supermarket after his car was stolen earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

An elderly Napier man who resorted to driving a lawnmower to the supermarket after his car was stolen earlier this year has been reunited with his vehicle.

Ray Jane, who had his car stolen in August, wasted no time finding alternative transport to get his groceries.

But, when Napier community constable Sophia Holloway came across the 87-year-old aboard his ride-on lawnmower on his way to the shops the following month, she pulled him over to offer assistance.

Holloway, who helped the pensioner finish his shopping before taking him home, called his insurers and contacted Age Concern so they could help with alternative transport arrangements.

Police said the abandoned vehicle was located at the corner of Bill Hercock Rd and Kennedy Rd about 3am on August 17.

A police spokeswoman said the stolen car was delivered back to Jane late last week.

"A local mobility scooter company came to the party with some wheels to keep him mobile while his car was repaired," she said.

Napier-based mobility scooter servicing company Sparx Electrical and Mobility lent Jane one of their mobility scooters after being contacted by Maraenui Police, who were looking to get Jane a rental.

Co-owner Dan Johnson said the man wasn't interested in paying, so they offered him one for free.

"I thought it was quite hard cased what he did," he said. "I really like the old guy. He does woodturning and even gave us a handmade bowl as a thank you which was very nice."

Johnson said after hearing Jane's beloved lawnmower had broken down, he felt the need to step in once more.

"His lawnmower had broken down too, so I offered to mow his lawns and tidied up a bit at the weekend - his lawns were pretty high at the time," he added.

"He's one of these guys who doesn't have a cell phone, so when we want to talk to him you have to go and physically see him too."

Johnson is due to pick up the mobility scooter this weekend.

A 19-year-old man was charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and convicted on October 22.