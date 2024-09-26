Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay building site theft: Police warn to keep sites secured

Hawkes Bay Today
More job cuts proposed for Kāinga ora, police cost-savings difficulties and what key NZ institutions have fallen in public trust?

Police are warning to keep building sites secure after an alleged attempted theft this week.

A man is facing the courts after allegedly attempting to walk out of a Napier building site with building materials, including wiring, on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene about 4.40pm.

A 43-year-old man has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in the Napier District Court on October 16 facing charges including burglary, procuring cannabis and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Hawke’s Bay Police Senior Sergeant Ross Smith said this was a timely reminder to ensure building sites were well-secured and items were not left in the open.

“While it can add a few minutes to your day, ensuring the site is secure could be the deterrent needed to ensure you’re not the one paying the price.

“Prevention is the best offence to decrease the chance of burglaries,” Smith said.

Prevention tips

  • If you work on a construction site, be vigilant and secure building materials.
  • Take your tools home with you or lock them up in a shed on site.
  • For construction companies that own tools, engrave company names and phone numbers onto the goods.
  • Engrave your tools with your driver’s licence number. That way, if police find your tools, there’s a better chance of getting them back to you.
  • Keep a record of the serial numbers.
  • If you work on a construction site, be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.


