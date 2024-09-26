Police are warning to keep building sites secure after an alleged attempted theft this week.

A man is facing the courts after allegedly attempting to walk out of a Napier building site with building materials, including wiring, on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene about 4.40pm.

A 43-year-old man has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in the Napier District Court on October 16 facing charges including burglary, procuring cannabis and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Hawke’s Bay Police Senior Sergeant Ross Smith said this was a timely reminder to ensure building sites were well-secured and items were not left in the open.