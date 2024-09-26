Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis challenged NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s (NZTA) tolling assessment document at a meeting Dannevirke on Wednesday, saying “I’m not heart-broken, I’m wild. I smell a rat. NZTA do what is right.”
Following on from the Woodville meeting about the proposed toll on the Manawatū-Tararua Highway, more than 350 people attended a Dannevirke-based meeting on Wednesday.
Most of the Woodville speakers attended, and their audience was motivated to ask questions for more than an hour.