A Napier mum after dropping kids at school drives to Hastings to pick apples and she loves it. Its a job she says everyone should just 'give it a go'. Video Warren Buckland.

Between dropping off and picking up her kids from school and daycare, Napier's Hannah Summer fills her days picking apples.

She is among thousands of pickers and packhouse workers currently taking part in the apple harvest in Hawke's Bay.

Summer is a qualified social worker and used to joke about picking apples if she needed part-time work.

But last month she took the plunge and decided to give it a crack as it suited her daily routine with her two kids.

Part-time local apple picker Hannah Summer picking Royal Gala apples for Yummy Fruit Company. Photo / Warren Buckland

"It has been everything I hoped for. It is physical which is good - I had a goal to lose a bit of weight and get healthy while doing it.

"And it is also mindful, you are present in the moment thinking about the right apples to pick."

Summer said picking apples was a nice change from her usual occupation in mental health services.

"I needed a part-time job because my daughter has just started primary school and I wanted to be there for her after school.

"I'm a social worker and I looked for a mental health job but there was nothing that suited my hours," she said.

Hannah Summer has enjoyed her experience apple picking and meeting people on the orchards in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

"Not having to have those sort of heavy things hanging over me at night [has been a nice change too].

"I finish my hard day at work and go home and cook my kids dinner and talk about how many apples I picked and if I saw any bird's nests, and that is it."

The apple picking season generally runs from February to April each year and traditionally involves Kiwis, RSE workers who travel over from Pacific nations, and backpackers.

However, with next to no backpackers in the country because of the Covid border restrictions, growers are suffering from chronic staff shortages and have been in desperate need of more pickers this season.

Summer said she would encourage more people to simply "give it a go" including mums and caregivers of young kids.

Summer talking with Yummy Fruit Company owner Paul Paynter. Photo / Warren Buckland

Currently she works 9am to 2pm from Monday to Friday on Hastings orchards for Yummy Fruit Company, which works well around school and daycare pick up times.

She said her employer had been very understanding and good to work for.

"They are really appreciative of the work that we do and always say thank you."

Summer recently moved to Hawke's Bay with her partner and two children, aged 18 months and five years, from Auckland.

She said they had not regretted the move one bit and loved living in the Bay.

Yummy Fruit Company owner Paul Paynter told Hawke's Bay Today earlier this week that last season was a very tough year for the business and this one was likely going to be even worse, as there was just not enough people to pick the apples off the trees.

"I'm super appreciative you being here and if you know anyone else who wants to do the same [tell them to get in touch with us]," Paynter said, chatting to Summer.