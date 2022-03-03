Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Napier mum encourages more parents to try apple picking

3 minutes to read
A Napier mum after dropping kids at school drives to Hastings to pick apples and she loves it. Its a job she says everyone should just 'give it a go'. Video Warren Buckland.

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Between dropping off and picking up her kids from school and daycare, Napier's Hannah Summer fills her days picking apples.

She is among thousands of pickers and packhouse workers currently taking part in the apple

