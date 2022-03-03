Treat your skin to a pick-me-up

Tracey Price and her husband Brendan. Photo / Supplied

One of the latest skin treatments at HB Laser Skin Clinics was discovered thanks to a client from the UK.

Owner Tracey Price says a doctor who had come here from the UK and was searching for a certain treatment.

"She contacted me and asked if we had Laser Genesis CosJet. I said we have this, this and this but she wanted the Laser Genesis facial."

She had tried all over Hawke's Bay and nobody had it. So I decided to look into it.

"I contacted Cryomed who I am a trainer with, and they said they were able to source this machine for me. We are so fortunate to have this link with Cryomed who certainly put us in the forefront with our technology.

"I am thrilled with the results this machine produces."

The treatment is quick and non-invasive. It takes 15-20 minutes, and it is so relaxing. It feels like a warm pulse is moving over your skin which makes sense as the CosJet uses advances in light therapy to restore your skin quality. It felt lovely and the next day my skin felt really soft.

Let's face it. The last couple of years and in particular the last couple of months have been tough.

Stress is not kind to your body so now is a great time to treat yourself and your skin to pick-me-up.

Tracey said many people were experiencing redness, spots and a worsening of acne symptoms due to wearing a face mask, sometimes called "maskne".

"Maskne tends to occur around your mouth and nose area but can also affect your jawline. This treatment is perfect for that. It also treats fine lines, large pores uneven skin texture, and diffuses redness and scars. It's simple and effective."

Tracey is also celebrating a milestone and the fact that her daughter Melissa, who has just finished at Napier Girls' High School, has decided to follow in her mother's footsteps.

"She's been working hard and has completed a laser safety course, which is a council by-law in Auckland to have for any laser operators in our profession but unfortunately not for the rest of the country. All of our staff including Libby, Emily and Mel have successfully passed this, which is fantastic.

"Emily and Mel have also passed the Cryomed Laser Milesman course. It's such an exciting time as we plan to develop further opportunities to help others learn and grow within our industry.

"Mel is now at EIT studying."

The other celebration is the seventh birthday of HB Skin Laser Clinics.

"It's been a bit tough for the past couple of years, however I am so grateful for the support of our amazing clients. In fact, we have grown and are offering a unique and lucrative opportunity for franchisees looking to own and operate their own beauty business in the cosmetic and aesthetics industry."

For more information on this or to make an appointment go to laserskin.co.nz