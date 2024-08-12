Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier man’s Bluff Hill lighthouse proposal rejected, fight for prison preservation continues

Mitchell Hageman
By
4 mins to read
Mario Schmidt wants to save Napier's lighthouse history and return a lighthouse to Bluff Hill lookout. Video/Warren Buckland

A Napier man who fought to recreate a historic lighthouse near the grounds of the city’s old prison says he will no longer pursue the project after numerous rejections from various local and central

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today