Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

‘Legacy of neglect’: Fighting for the future of Napier Prison

James Pocock
By
3 mins to read
Toro Waaka, chairman of the Ngati Pahauwera Development Trust, and Mario Schmidt, an advocate for Napier Prison's refurbishment, outside poorly maintained and fenced-off portions of the prison, a Category 1 heritage site. Photo / Paul Taylor

Toro Waaka, chairman of the Ngati Pahauwera Development Trust, and Mario Schmidt, an advocate for Napier Prison's refurbishment, outside poorly maintained and fenced-off portions of the prison, a Category 1 heritage site. Photo / Paul Taylor

A jewel in the crown of Napier’s hills and a unique piece of Aotearoa’s history has been left to decay by years of government mismanagement and neglect, local advocates claim.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today