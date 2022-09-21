Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Napier man designs his own art deco aquatic centre, complete with wave pool, for Anderson Park

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine
4 mins to read
The indoor pool would feature a ring of sand similar to an artificial beach. Photo / Supplied

The indoor pool would feature a ring of sand similar to an artificial beach. Photo / Supplied

A fresh design for a new aquatic centre in Napier featuring a wave pool and artificial beachfront has been put forward by a resident - who has grown frustrated with "no decisions" being made by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.