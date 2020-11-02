Napier kennel owner calls for cancellation of Meeanee Speedway fireworks display

Meeanee Speedway fireworks display amid concerns for the welfare of animals at their facility. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Napier kennel and cattery owner wants annual the Meeanee Speedway fireworks display cancelled after more than a decade of disruption to animals.

Trevor Neave, owner of Pet2Us, says the annual firework display causes considerable stress to his animals and has taken its toll on his business.

However, the event has a Napier City Council permit, with conditions, and organisers say the event is entitled to continue.

The Meeanee-based kennel and cattery can house up to 70 dogs and 50 cats at any one time, and neighbours the speedway.

"After Covid, we're doing everything we can do get back on our feet. But we're losing business because animal owners won't come to us for this period," Neave said.

"It causes us and the animals a lot of stress.''

Neave said the display had been an issue since moving to the Gavin Black St site 13 years ago.

"In a perfect world, they'd cancel the fireworks.''

Trevor Neave says the welfare of the animals and his business suffers as a result of the fireworks display. Photo / Warren Buckland

However, the event's organisers say it is going ahead.

Meeanee Speedway promoter Bruce Robertson said a courtesy phone call before lift-off is made to the Neaves each year.

"I appreciate there is a conflict of interest, but we hear all their dogs barking, barking, barking at times, and we don't complain to the council about that.

"It's so expensive to buy fireworks and they're often just a few sparklers - it's pretty dull compared to a professional fireworks display."

Neave said staff at the kennels returned to work in the evening to look after the animals, turning all the lights on and playing loud music to distract the animals.

"The animals are scared. We have to try and settle them down which takes time as it's high-impact noise a couple of hundred metres away from where we board dogs and cats," he said.

"We inform potential customers it's happening and as a result, we lose business if they don't come. The ones who do still book in normally have medication, sedatives and so on.

"All this costs us extra to pay staff to ensure the safety of the animals, for eight or nine minutes of fireworks," he added.

Neave questioned why they and other locals have not been asked for their input and opinions.

"It's mystical, how council issue a permit to Meeanee Speedway for fireworks and we don't get a say in it," he said.

Napier City Council has approved the event.

A council spokeswoman said because the speedway is on council-owned land, the organisation submits an application annually to hold the event.

Neighbours up to 1km from Papakura Domain must be notified 14 days prior to the event and are given advice on how to protect pets and livestock.

The firework display is due to take place on Saturday at the speedway on Sandy Rd.

According to the SPCA, 75 to 79 per cent of dogs, cats and horses experience fear or distress in response to fireworks.

SPCA scientific officer Alison Vaughan said the organisation is supportive of controlled and notified public firework displays as a safer, more appropriate alternative to private use.

"People without pets must be aware of the stress fireworks can cause others in their neighbourhood and act considerately," she said.

Vaughan urged display organisers to let their neighbours know in advance.

"Where firework displays are taking place, SPCA encourages firework organisers to concentrate on fireworks which explode close to the ground and don't make particularly loud bangs or screeches as these are likely to cause less distress to animals," she said.