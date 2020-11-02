Fur seal re-surfaces in Hastings dog park

A fur seal spotted near Havelock North, appears to be paddling home having reappeared after making a detour to visit the pooches at Pakowhai Park.

The seal was first found swimming in Karamu Stream, near Havelock North, last Friday before resurfacing in the Rupare Stream which it connects with, on Monday evening.

St Matthew's Hastings principal Tim Anderson was going for his regular walk at Pakowhai Park, which the stream runs through, when he heard the seal as it came up for air.

"We saw it arcing over into a little dive.

"We thought it's not an eel, it's not a huge trout - oh, it's a seal!"

He said it was a "real surprise" to see it there.

"It certainly looked most relaxed the way it was rolling down the creek."

The seal was making its way seemingly back towards the coast when he left, about an hour later.

"It was heading downstream so we just followed it down until it went under the expressway bridge."

The seal was earlier spotted swimming in Karamu Stream near Havelock North on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Seals can appear up to 15km inland in unusual places, such as a paddock, as with one seal found at a rural property in Twyford, Hastings in February this year.

Department of Conservation senior ranger Chris Wootton said it was not uncommon for New Zealand fur seal (kekeno) to be found up rivers in Hawke's Bay.

"They will move on when they are ready. These seals are usually just exploring or resting up.

"They can be younger seals that aren't breeding and just 'hanging out' in our local environment."

New Zealand fur seals were increasing in number across the country, including along the coast in Hawke's Bay.

Wootton advised people to leave the seal to "have some peace and quiet", staying at least 20m away from it, as seals will defend themselves if threatened and can move surprisingly quickly on land.

People are also strongly advised not to feed or try to touch the seal.

Seals are protected under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said people with dogs needed to be especially alert.

"Dogs can harass, injure and kill seals. Always leash your dog when in a likely seal area.

"This goes for other wildlife you may encounter around our coastline and rivers.

"Birds such as penguins and nesting shore birds can be injured or killed by roaming dogs."

Seals can also inflict serious injuries on dogs, and a dog owner whose dog attacks a seal could face prosecution because seals are protected under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978.

If anyone is concerned about a seal's welfare or see it being harmed by someone, they can report the incident by calling 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).