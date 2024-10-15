The 64-year-old said she was the type of person who needed motivation and something to aim for, and this cause was close to her heart.

Max’s battle with cancer started when he complained of leg pain following a hockey game.

What initially seemed like a minor issue turned into a challenging ordeal for Max and his family.

After several misdiagnoses, Max’s problem was finally uncovered through a biopsy and he was rushed to Starship Hospital in Auckland, where he immediately began chemotherapy as part of a clinical trial.

Applegate said that as a grandmother it was traumatic to watch her grandson go through such a tough life experience at a young age.

“It affects everybody, the whole family.”

During this time she became the “home crew” and looked after her other three grandchildren, Max’s siblings.

“Kids when they are younger show a lot of courage and resilience and he took it in his stride a lot of the time.”

Max, now 14, has been cancer-free since 2018 but is closely monitored by his doctors.

Applegate described him as a “strapping young man”, who is caring and loves football, and despite what he has gone through keeps up with everyone else.

He has attended seven Camp Quality camps, which have become a highlight for the youngster.

“I asked him what he likes about it and apart from the fun and doing new things, he really likes meeting other children who have been through the same thing.”

Applegate said the pair planned to do the walk next year together although she expected him to be a lot quicker than she would be.

Chief executive of Aramex, the company that put on this community event, Mark Little, also has a personal connection to Camp Quality.

Mark’s own child has been a camper, and Camp Quality is a cause close to his heart.

General manager of Camp Quality, Dave Bellamy, said the Hawke’s Bay event raised $949.85, bringing the total across all six events so far to $4,134.50.

“The goal is to reach $6000 - enough to send two kids to Camp Quality for a memorable and morale-boosting camp experience.”

He said with one more event to go in Rotorua this Saturday, October 19, there were still opportunities to donate online, during registration, or at the event itself.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.







