Both councils met in packed chambers on Thursday - in Napier and Waipawa respectively - and cemented their decisions to introduce a Māori ward, albeit by the slimmest of margins at Central Hawke’s Bay District Council with a vote of 5-4.
At Napier, up to 10 people in high-vis jackets stood near the entrance to the meeting, appearing to be on hand in case of any disturbances.
A sign was also up in the window which stated “gang patches and insignia prohibited”.
“How did those candidates do in elections? The results speak for themselves - 1.6% of all councillors since 1977 have been Māori.”
Napier residents were asked for their feedback this year about whether they supported a Māori ward, with over 60% in favour (from 2300 submissions).
All Napier councillors present at the meeting voted in favour of introducing a Māori ward except Nigel Simpson, who abstained from voting.
Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker said “I am proud of our decision” to move ahead with a Māori ward for her council.
“It is clear we need mana whenua to support the system to make this a community that thrives.”
Those who voted in favour at that council meeting included Walker and councillors Kelly Annand, Pip Burne, Kate Taylor, and Exham Wichman. Against were councillors Tim Aitken, Jerry Greer, Gerard Minehan and Brent Muggeridge.