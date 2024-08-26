The council’s decision on Tuesday to retain the ward means a referendum will be held alongside the next local government elections in 2025.
Residents across Hastings district will be asked, at those elections, whether they want to retain or scrap the Takitimu Māori Ward, with the outcome being a binding decision taking effect at the following election (2028).
The council also voted to petition the Crown, alongside “the collective actions” of other councils, to not require binding polls as a pre-requisite for Māori representation.
“It is disheartening that three years [after deciding on a Māori ward] we are required by Government, who think they know better, to revisit a decision and hold a poll ... to ask the community again who should represent our people,” Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said.
“We know our community and we should be trusted to make that decision.”
Back in 2021, HDC asked the public for feedback on its proposal to adopt a new Māori ward, with 76 per cent of respondents supportive.
Deputy Mayor Tania Kerr called the process, of having to go to a binding poll, a “farce” as the council had already consulted the community.
Takitimu Māori Ward councillor Kellie Jessup said she was “proud to be a councillor on this council” and shared her displeasure at a Government-enforced referendum.
“Every day we see some stupid, greedy people moving things while we are asleep. I’m sick of it.
“I’m sure you are all sick of it and we don’t want to put up with that anymore.”
Earlier this year, one of the inaugural Takitimu Māori Ward councillors, Renata Nepe, resigned from council after finding alternative employment as a teacher, which led to a byelection.
Nepe posted on social media that he had “struggled with the obscurity” of the role in the newly-established Māori ward.