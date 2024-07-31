Wendy Gibb, a former lessee and manager of Mōrere Hot Springs, said not a lot of money had been invested into the facilities and they needed an upgrade.
Gibb said the hot pools were one of a kind in New Zealand due to the water’s salt content and mineral composition, and she understood that only Wiesbaden’s thermal water in Germany was similar to it globally.
“It is a treasure, it is pretty unique as well. You’d see it on people’s [faces] as they walked out just how therapeutic it was. It was a privilege to look after [Mōrere Hot Springs],” Gibb said.
“[DOC] needs to get it running again.”
