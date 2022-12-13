Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

‘Mayor of Ahuriri’: Napier’s best-known cat Sooty gets his own book

By
2 mins to read
Mike Richardson with his new colouring-in book about Sooty the cat (inset). Photo / NZME

A colouring-in book has been released in time for Christmas for one of Napier’s most loved minor celebrities - a cat named Sooty.

Sooty the cat has become something of an icon in , visiting shops and cafes and strutting the streets most days.

