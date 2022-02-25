Sooty shows who's boss.

If a black cat crosses your path, it's good luck, so the saying goes. If that's the case, it might be a good idea to head down to the Ahuriri shopping precinct and try your chances, where Sooty the black cat is bound to cross your path.

The four-legged feline, often seen strutting about, sometimes snoozing in the sun, growling at dogs or sneaking an extra feed from his favourite shopkeepers, is now a local character and has been dubbed the Mayor of Ahuriri by Red Peach Gallery owner Janice Corbishley.

"He's been here for at least 10 years — this is his home. I have a blanket for him here but he prefers my chair — I have to be quick. He also knows all the local dogs and will stare them out."

Janice says although she's not the only store owner who feeds Sooty, she can always tell when he's hungry.

"If he's hungry he won't sleep. I feed him outside under the tree. I feel dreadful if it's raining when I close up and have to put him outside. I have to give him treats to get him out."

Janice says Sooty's been spotted walking on the nearby beach, even settling on a visitor's blanket.

"He won't eat or take anything. When he's had enough, he just walks off. He's definitely got a personality — he knows what he wants."

Rhonda Claypole owns The Village Florist and says Sooty often sleeps under her counter, where he makes himself a little nest. She describes him as a "salty old sailor".

"He's pretty cheeky — he's really street-savvy, feisty and sassy. I've seen him sitting on the bonnet of a car and he didn't even move when the car started up. He stands up to dogs and sometimes gives you a swipe."

Local shopper Graeme says Sooty's been spotted on top of the motel's roof, has been to the movies and been locked into the pharmacy and a garage.

"I've seen him run under a car and swipe at a jogger. He goes down to the water's edge at the beach. He doesn't care where he goes — in and out of shops. He's not scared of anything. He'll even jump into cars. He's a hard case."

Ahuriri resident and customer Mike says Sooty controls the intersections.

"Cars stop and go around him. He follows people when they walk. He's been into about six random people's houses. He's respectful — a real character."

Georgia from coffee shop Crazy Good has also made room for Sooty, putting a sack down inside her business to accommodate him.

"He just chills. He meets us here every morning. He comes running down the middle of the road. He's even stopped a Police car."

Georgia says customers' eyes light up when they see him.

"They love him. It goes to show how animals can be good therapy."