After a tough winter for the Bay’s economy, Aaron Mills, of Havelock North Motor Lodge and Hospitality NZ Hawke’s Bay branch president, says the long weekend looks set to bring a welcome boost for tourism and hospitality across the region.
“These kinds of weekends attract domestic travellers, which has been a challenge in recent years,” Mills said.
“Accommodation providers, particularly in the boutique and higher-end market segments, are reporting strong bookings ... As well as those staying in accommodation, cafes, restaurants, and bars across the region are set for a great weekend.”
“The venue, like most locations in the Hawke’s Bay, really battled with the aftermath of the cyclone, so parking locations and some of the dirt removal probably took longer than expected on the first go around,” a band spokeswoman said.
“We really respect the fact that they pulled it all together and shows the resilience that we know the Hawke’s Bay for.”
She says fans can expect the band to “kick off summer in true Six60 style” with fan favourites, brand-new tunes fresh from the studio, and “some extra special surprises” as they launch their new album campaign.
Vocalist Matiu Walters said the group has been counting down to this weekend.
“Winter has felt too long, and it has felt too long since we had new music to play for our fans,” Walters said.
“We have had this date circled on the calendar for a long time with the hope that we could give the people of Hawke’s Bay a much-needed night to remember and kick off the next chapter in the story of the mighty Six60.”
A Hastings District Council spokeswoman told Hawke’s Bay Today there would be stop/go controls on Puketapu Rd to allow pedestrians to safely cross the road from a car parking area to the venue, but no road closures.
On Friday, Elwood Rd will be closed from 7am to 6pm for the A&P Show, a staple of the region’s calendar, bringing horse and livestock competitions, carnival rides, wood-chopping, shearing displays, and family entertainment to the Tomoana Showgrounds.
Running on Thursday and Friday from 7.30am, the event is expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors.
General manager Hannah Morrah said the strike day, the long weekend, and the reduced ticket prices will likely draw bigger crowds this year. Last year’s tickets were double the price.
“We’ve got a few new activations,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today.
“A portable six-stand shearing pod for the world-class shearing competitions, a ‘Salute the Ute’ show-and-shine with categories like Tradie, Overland and Legend, and the inaugural sausage-dog race on Friday.”